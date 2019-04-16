The News-Times Obituaries
|
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
Victor Krochta

Victor Krochta Obituary
Victor Krochta
Victor Krochta, 65, of Brookfield, passed away on Sunday, April 14th surrounded by his family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Walter Krochta and Vera (Kololjanska).
Victor is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. Horan; his two children, Vickie A. Silverio of Tennessee, and Michael Krochta, of Brookfield; three grandchildren, Lexie, Nicholas and Alex; his brother Peter Krochta of Florida; his sister, Helene Calvin of Norwalk and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20th.
Memorial donations may be made to Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue (ROAR) www.roar-ridgefield.org
Published in News Times on Apr. 16, 2019
