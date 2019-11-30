|
|
Victor L. Oricchio Sr.
Victor L. Oricchio Sr. of Brookfield, CT, passed away at home Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 76.
He was born March 26, 1943 in Mt. Vernon, NY, son of the late Alfonso and Anne (Horky) Oricchio. Victor served in the Army then married Joan Kuchta on September 3, 1967 in Yonkers, NY. They moved from Yonkers to Brookfield in 1973. Victor was a senior analyst for IBM in many locations and retired in 1998.
Besides his wife Joan he is survived by a son Victor L. Oricchio Jr. and wife Shannon of Brookfield, CT; daughter Kimberly Weggeman and her husband Philip of New Milford, CT; sister Margaret Lazarou and her husband Charles of Center Moriches, NY; grandchildren, Andrew and Sean Oricchio and Jennifer Weggeman, several nieces, nephews, cousins, his two dogs Minnie and Rocki as well as many friends. An avid fisherman he loved to be by the ocean in Long Island and Atlantic City and being surrounded by his family and friends. He touched many lives with his compassion, knowledge, life lessons, advice and truisms and will remain in the hearts of so many.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Contributions in Victor's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News Times on Dec. 1, 2019