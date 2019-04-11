Vijay Nair

Vijay Nair, 69, of Newtown, passed away peacefully at his home in Newtown on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Son of Ponnamma and Sankunny Nair, he was born in Alwaye, India on July 7, 1949. Vijay was a resident of Newtown for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Patricia M. Poli, who cared for him during his illness. Vijay came to the United States in 1969 to attend the University at Buffalo where he made many lifelong friends. He began his career at the Adirondack Museum, now the Adirondack Experience. While he worked there he learned to cross-country ski and during the warmer weather would row out to an island in Blue Mountain Lake to enjoy his first cup of coffee watching the sun rise. Vijay then became an academic as a librarian at the School of Mines, University of Minnesota. He then moved to Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) in Danbury and was the Reference Librarian until his retirement in 2016. While at WCSU, Vijay was an active member of the AAUP (American Association of University Professors) for more than 30 years. He was elected President of the Connecticut State University System AAUP where he served the four campus system of approximately 3,500 full-time and part-time members. He took great pleasure in his accomplishments as the chief negotiator for several of the System's multi-year union contracts. Vijay was loved by many who found him to be an entertaining friend who taught them much. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Calling hours will be Sunday, April 14, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider making a donation to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society, www.daws.org. Published in News Times on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary