Vincent Fairchild
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent J. Fairchild
May 5, 1983 - June 3, 2020
Vincent J. Fairchild, 37, of Brookfield, beloved son of Robert and Diana (Caracciolo) Fairchild, lost his courageous 15 year battle with addiction on Wednesday, June 3rd. He was born in Danbury on May 5, 1983 and was a lifelong resident of Brookfield.
Vinny was a graduate of the Canterbury School, class of 2001. He went on to graduate from Springfield College with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Vinny loved sports, especially baseball and football; he played with Brookfield Youth Sports, and continued in high school. His happiest times were when he was competing alongside his friends and teammates.
Vinny will be remembered for his bright eyes, his electric smile, and his ability to light up a room. He adored his family and friends whom he loved as family. Vinny was incredibly proud of his younger brother, Hunter, and all of his accomplishments.
Though the insidious disease of addiction took his life, it never changed the loving, compassionate man Vinny was.
In addition to his devoted parents, Robert and Diana, he will be sadly missed by his brother, Hunter; his grandfather, Alan Fairchild; his uncles, Col. Douglas J. Monroe, Ret. US Army, and Joseph Fairchild; and his aunt, Cynthia Fairchild-Dineen (Scott). He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his lifelong friends and their families.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Patricia Fairchild; and grandparents, Vincent and Joyce Caracciolo.
A celebration of Vinny's life will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to Danbury Animal Welfare. To leave a condolence, visit www.CornellMemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved