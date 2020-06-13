Vincent Fairchild

Vincent J. Fairchild
May 5, 1983 - June 3, 2020
Vincent J. Fairchild, 37, of Brookfield, beloved son of Robert and Diana (Caracciolo) Fairchild, lost his courageous 15 year battle with addiction on Wednesday, June 3rd. He was born in Danbury on May 5, 1983 and was a lifelong resident of Brookfield.
Vinny was a graduate of the Canterbury School, class of 2001. He went on to graduate from Springfield College with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Vinny loved sports, especially baseball and football; he played with Brookfield Youth Sports, and continued in high school. His happiest times were when he was competing alongside his friends and teammates.
Vinny will be remembered for his bright eyes, his electric smile, and his ability to light up a room. He adored his family and friends whom he loved as family. Vinny was incredibly proud of his younger brother, Hunter, and all of his accomplishments.
Though the insidious disease of addiction took his life, it never changed the loving, compassionate man Vinny was.
In addition to his devoted parents, Robert and Diana, he will be sadly missed by his brother, Hunter; his grandfather, Alan Fairchild; his uncles, Col. Douglas J. Monroe, Ret. US Army, and Joseph Fairchild; and his aunt, Cynthia Fairchild-Dineen (Scott). He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his lifelong friends and their families.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Patricia Fairchild; and grandparents, Vincent and Joyce Caracciolo.
A celebration of Vinny's life will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to Danbury Animal Welfare. To leave a condolence, visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 13, 2020.