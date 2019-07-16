Vincent James Lacorazza

Vincent James Lacorazza of Bridgewater, Connecticut.

It is with a heavy heart that we are tasked to write an obituary acknowledging the unexpected passing of our son and brother Vincent James Lacorazza on July 14, 2019.

We come into the world with a unique personality. For too many those traits pose obstacles they struggle to overcome. Vincent was one of those souls.

Vincent had many talents. There were many paths he could have chosen and been successful. He deserved a bright future. He tried many times over the years and was doing so well. In the end those demons gained control and won.

We ask that you pray for the living who are struggling and their families.

Vincent is survived by his parents, Vincent and Mary Ann Lacorazza of Bridgewater, his brother Michael Lacorazza of Watertown, sister Jeanette Mallett and husband Mathew of Waterbury, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of The Lakes Church in New Milford on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford, CT. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donate to a Salvation Army Chapter of your choice.

Mass cards are most appreciated.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Published in News Times on July 17, 2019