Vincent James Onalfo
Vincent James " Jim" Onalfo, age 80, beloved husband, father and grandfather, formerly of Waterbury and Ridgefield, CT, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 2, 2019 with his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Robertson by his side in Torrance, CA. Jim was blessed with a long and full life. Jim was born on March 23, 1939 in Waterbury, the son of the late Charles and Carmella (Messina) Onalfo. Jim met his wife while at the University of CT. They married and Jim entered the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country as a Captain in Korea. Jim later went on to become an extraordinarily successful business executive. He spent more than 29 years with General Foods and Kraft, ultimately serving as CIO of Kraft Foods, and eventually CIO of Stanley Works. But Jim was most proud of his accomplishments modernizing police technology systems for the post 911 digital age, and served more than 10 years as Deputy Commissioner of Technology and Systems Development at the NYPD; serving for the people of New York City and the request of his Honor, Michael Bloomberg, Mayor Ciyt of NY and Police Commissioner Ray Kelly. Over his exemplary career, no less than Bill Gates of Microsoft, recognized Jim's excellence and called him "a legend in the industry". For more than 30 years, Jim was a tireless youth activist for US Soccer in CT. His efforts earned him a field dedication and named in his honor "Onalfo Field" in his hometown of Ridgefield. Jim was named one of the "Top 5 CIO's" by "Computerworld" magazine, and "Top 25 CIO Doers" in 2012 by "Government Technology Magazine". In November 2012, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Port Police for his contributions to law enforcement technologies. He then went on to advise city and government agencies world-wide on cyber security, data protection, facial recognition technology and voice data-mining. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love him. Left to cherish his memory and honor his rich legacy, besides his wife of 57 years, are his sons; Clif and Curt and his sister, Annette Quagliano. He was blessed with four grandchildren; Christian, Gabriela, Florentina and Christina. He was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Jackson. Funeral services for Mr. Onalfo with full police departmental honors will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 when a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 West Main St. on the green in Waterbury, CT at 10:00 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with Jim's family on Friday evening from 5:00 till 7:00 p.m. at Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home, 1987 East Main St., and Southmayd Rd., Waterbury, CT 06705. To extend online expressions of sympathy to his family or for additional information kindly visit the funeral home website at: www.eastsidememorial.com
Published in News Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019