Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:15 PM
St. Mary's Church
55 Catoonah Street
Ridgefield, CT
View Map
Vincent Pelliccione Obituary
Vincent Pelliccione
Vincent Pelliccione, 86, of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Marjorie M. Pelliccione. Friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Entombment and military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care or Bethel Health Care.
Published in News Times from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
