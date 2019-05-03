Vincent P. Girgenti

Feb. 02, 2019 - Apr. 30, 2019

Vincent Paul Girgenti, age 68, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Vincent was born to the late Vincent and Martha February 2, 1951.

Vincent was born and raised in Danbury, Connecticut, graduating Danbury High School in 1970. He served as a police officer at Danbury Police Department, then at Western Connecticut State University Police Department where he then retired. His hobbies were maintaining the yard and house, and his car was cleaned weekly. He was also an animal lover who enjoyed spending time with his pets.

Vincent was predeceased by his father Vincent Girgenti, mother Martha Girgenti, and brother Michael Girgenti.

Vincent is survived by his daughter Cindy Girgenti, son John Girgenti, sister Donna Kuehn, sister Diane Fusco, and several nieces and nephews.

Vincent's family will be accepting condolences on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, Connecticut 06810. Words of remembrance will be shared on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM, 57 Main St., Danbury, Connecticut 06810. Interment services will remain private per the family's request.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vincent's memory may be made to on the link below or mailed directly to Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) 147 Grassy Plain Road, Bethel, Connecticut 06801.

Published in News Times on May 3, 2019