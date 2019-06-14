Violet E. Hudder

Violet Elizabeth Hudder, 97, of Bethel, CT died Thursday, June 13, 2019. After a short illness this winter, Mrs. Hudder had been living with her daughter Debra Slotnick in Simsbury, CT. She was the wife of William Hudder, who passed away October 2002.

Born September 19, 1921 in Cavendish, VT she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Lazelle Barber. She came to Bridgeport in 1942, to work for the war effort, and met her husband whom she married on September 2, 1944. While in Bridgeport, she was a member of the Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday school, and did volunteer work for Church Women United. Mrs. Hudder moved to Bethel with her family in 1959. She joined the Bethel Methodist Church and was a past president of United Methodist Women and active in Church Women United. Mrs. Hudder retired from Fairfield Hills Hospital in 1985.

She is survived by three children; Mary Ann Martin and her husband William of Bethel, William Hudder, Jr. and his wife Susan of Florida, and Debra Slotnick and her partner Tom Carlson of Simsbury as well as seven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother George Barber and his wife Carol of Waterbury, VT. She was predeceased by five sisters and one brother.

There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held for family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church, 141 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT 06801.

