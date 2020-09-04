1/1
Violet Weiner
1927 - 2020
Violet F. Hibbard Weiner
Mar 10, 1927 - Aug 29, 2020Violet Frances Hibbard Weiner passed away on August 29, 2020 with her family around her at the Hospice Center in Danbury after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Edward A. Weiner. She was born in Clinton Corners New York on March 10, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Victoria Hibbard.
She is survived by her children, Dorene Hammer (Terry), Victoria Nardine and Dan Weiner (Barbara) and five grandchildren, Jennifer Pryor (Michael), Sally Buelta (Chris), Andy and Ammie Nardine, Brett Varjas (Liz) and predeceased by Corey Varjas and Dan Weiner Jr. and six great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hunter, CJ, Dylan, Piper and Payton.
She worked as an inspector for over 30 years at the Barden Corporation.
She was a avid race car fan especially the stock cars at the Danbury Racearena. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting.
She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Danbury.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Regional Hospice Center of Danbury in Violet's name.

Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
