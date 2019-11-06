The News-Times Obituaries
|
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Virginia A. Gillotti

Virginia A. Gillotti
Virginia "Ginny" Gillotti, 82, of New Fairfield, CT passed away Monday evening, Nov. 4, 2019. She was the loving wife of 57 years to Michael J. Gillotti, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at St. Edward the Confessor's Church, in New Fairfield. Burial will follow.
Visitation from 4pm-7pm on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ginny's memory to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT.
For a complete obituary, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 7, 2019
