1/1
Virginia Gallagher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Ann Gallagher
Virginia Ann "Ginny" Gallagher, 68, of Danbury, beloved wife of Ralph J. Gallagher, Jr., passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital, surrounded by her family, on October 31, 2020.
Ginny was born in Yonkers, NY, daughter of the late William and Sophie (Grohowski) Riley. She graduated from Danbury High School and had worked as the Office Manager for the family business, R.J. Gallagher, Jr. & Associates, for most of her life. She was a longtime member and Past President of the Danbury Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary and was devoted to her family and grandchildren. She had a great love for boating and travel.
In addition to her husband Ralph, she is survived by two daughters, Heather Knapp and husband John and their children Riley, Adria and Johnny and Robyn Sabbagh and husband Nabeel and their daughter Sophie, as well as her brother James Riley and wife Shirley, nieces and nephews Kim and James and Danielle and Robert Riley, her father in law Ralph J. Gallagher, Sr., sister-in-law Julie Johnson and husband Peter. She was also predeceased by her brother Robert Riley and mother-in-law Karthene (Tomainio) Gallagher.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be held at a later date and time.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Attn: Dept. 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888 or www. Rarediseases.org/donate.
Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Green Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved