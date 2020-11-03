Virginia Ann Gallagher
Virginia Ann "Ginny" Gallagher, 68, of Danbury, beloved wife of Ralph J. Gallagher, Jr., passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital, surrounded by her family, on October 31, 2020.
Ginny was born in Yonkers, NY, daughter of the late William and Sophie (Grohowski) Riley. She graduated from Danbury High School and had worked as the Office Manager for the family business, R.J. Gallagher, Jr. & Associates, for most of her life. She was a longtime member and Past President of the Danbury Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary and was devoted to her family and grandchildren. She had a great love for boating and travel.
In addition to her husband Ralph, she is survived by two daughters, Heather Knapp and husband John and their children Riley, Adria and Johnny and Robyn Sabbagh and husband Nabeel and their daughter Sophie, as well as her brother James Riley and wife Shirley, nieces and nephews Kim and James and Danielle and Robert Riley, her father in law Ralph J. Gallagher, Sr., sister-in-law Julie Johnson and husband Peter. She was also predeceased by her brother Robert Riley and mother-in-law Karthene (Tomainio) Gallagher.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be held at a later date and time.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Attn: Dept. 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888 or www. Rarediseases.org/donate
Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, is in charge of arrangements.