Virginia M. Moody

Virginia Minck Moody, age 95 and a Danbury native, had her heavenly appointment with eternity on Jan. 20, 2019.

Born on Nov. 8 to Charles and Mary (Kelley) Minck, she was one of seven children. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, William Moody and her daughter, Mary McDermott.

She is survived by her daughters Melissa Pronovost and her husband Paul of Naples, FL, Nancy Sasso and her husband Scott of Bethel, CT, and Jennifer Bennett and her partner Charles Hutchins of Jacksonville, NC; and eight grandchildren - Andrew Pronovost and his wife Amy of Naples, FL, Rachel Soler and her husband Robert of Palm Coast, FL, Bill McDermott and his wife Paige of Washington DC, John McDermott of Watertown, CT, Brian McDermott of New Milford, CT, Sara Taveras and her husband Henessy of Danbury, CT, Scott Sasso Jr. of Danbury, CT, and Jessica Tishler Bennett of Jacksonville, NC; and 5 great grandchildren – Coral Pronovost, Skye Soler, Brandon Mora, Mary Elizabeth McDermott and Liam Taveras.

She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers and three sisters. Her surviving brother, John Minck, resides in FL.

After graduating from Danbury High School and Teachers College (now Wesconn) she embarked on a teaching career in the Wilton school district until she & Bill started a family and their business Moody's Mail Service. Her father was a well-known and respected home builder in the community building the main Minck family home and for his children also.

Her hands were always busy – raising their daughters, managing the business finances, baking for her husband, gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, vacationing at Cape Cod with the grandchildren, golfing, entertaining and enjoying camaraderie with her many good friends and her large family.

Her family would like to gratefully acknowledge and give thanks to the wonderful staff at Hancock Hall for their daily tender and compassionate care. And to Father Franklin, her pastor at St. Joseph's Church for his faithful and encouraging visits.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Danbury, CT. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, CT

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's name to – "The Hancock Hall Residents Fund", Hancock Hall, 31 Staples St., Danbury, CT 06810 Published in News Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary