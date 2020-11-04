1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Michalek
Virginia "Ginny" Michalek, 82, of Danbury, wife of the late Bruce C. Michalek, Sr., died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her home, on Monday, November 2nd. Ginny was born in New York, NY on January 22, 1938, daughter of the late William and Josephine (Steinberg) Traynor. Ginny graduated from Mepham High School in North Bellmore, NY where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband Bruce.
Ginny was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her house was always open to family and friends at all times. She always loved to cook and bake in preparation for the family gatherings and picnics at her home on Candlewood Lake which were her favorite times even after she became sick. She was a very proud "Nana," who never missed a school play, graduation or any other special event and loved watching her grandchildren learn how to swim and boat on the lake as they grew up. Ginny also enjoyed spending time with her "lady friends," picking them up and going to the Danbury Senior Center, to a movie or out to lunch. She also enjoyed gardening, cross stitch, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
She will be sadly missed by her four sons, Bruce C., Jr. and his wife Wendy, Brian and his wife Jody, Bradley, and Brandon and his wife Victoria; her seven grandchildren, Bruce III and his fiancée Marie, Connor, Ryan and his fiancée Emily, Alison, Emily, Zachary and Addison; her sister-in-law, Martha Traynor; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved brother, William Traynor.
Funeral services and burial in St. Peter Cemetery will be held privately due to COVID 19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Danbury Senior Center.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com.

Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
