|
|
Virginia M. Spiro
Brookfield – Mrs. Virginia M. (Daria) Spiro, age 78, of Brookfield, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of the late William G. Spiro for 44 years.
Ginny was born December 18, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Henry and Nancy (Tronolone) Daria. She was retired as a Co-Owner of G & B Lithographers in Brookfield, which she owned and operated with her husband for over 40 years. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Many things she enjoyed was knitting, playing Pinochle and Canasta at the Brookfield Senior Center, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Spiro is survived by her daughters: Debra Terry and her husband Robert of Brookfield, Denise Kearns and her husband Edward of Brookfield and Jeannie LaCreta and predeceased husband John of Hampton, NH.She is survived by her siblings: Sister Mary Stephen, Bernard Daria, Gerard Daria, Paul Daria, and Peter Daria, her three grandchildren: Brittany Kearns, Ryan Kearns and William Terry, many nieces and nephews, longtime friends, as well as her predeceased siblings: Frances Wick, Raymond Daria, Anthony Daria and Salvatore Daria.
Mrs. Spiro's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday,September 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Central Cemetery in Brookfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 15, 2019