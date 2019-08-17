|
Vito Teric
Vito Teric, 82, of Ridgefield, husband of Avelina (Ljubicic) Teric. Father of Jeanine (Michael) Frelich and Elysa (Brian) Brandt and grandfather of Lydia, Cecily, Delia, Kayla and Jessica, died on Friday, August 16, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield with Msgr. Kevin T. Royal, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Published in News Times on Aug. 18, 2019