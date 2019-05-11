Vivian Carol Henley

Brookfield – Vivian Carol (Moore) Henley, age 95, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Roger M. Henley.

Mrs. Henley was born January 28, 1924, in Danbury, daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah (Pike) Moore. She retired in 1983 as a Master Teacher after working for over 20 years in the Brookfield School System and was an active member of the Brookfield Congregational Church, having sung in the choir for many years, as a member of the Women's Fellowship and longtime Treasurer of the Book of Remembrance. She and her husband enjoyed traveling with their friends, other interests included baking, knitting and reading.

Mrs. Henley is survived by her children: Sara Cline of Framingham, MA, Bruce Henley of Wethersfield, CT, grandchildren: Meghan Cline of Framingham, MA, and Daniel and Catherine Cline of East Kingston, N.H., her niece: Cynthia Henley of Orange, MA, many wonderful friends, numerous cousins, other nieces and a nephew.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Brookfield. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Book of Remembrance, Congregational Church of Brookfield, or the CT Food Bank.

