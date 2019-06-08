Vivian W. Krizan

Vivian (Webb) Krizan of Danbury, Age 93, passed into eternal greatness of June 7, 2019 at Glen Hill nursing center surrounded by her loving children, family and friends. Vivian was born in the Bronx, New York to the Pearl Erdos and David E. Webb.

As an only child at the age of 8, she moved to Danbury where she later met and married her late husband Paul and was happily accepted into his large family. They spent 40 wonderful years together.

Vivian is survived by her three loving children Paulette Miguel and John of Danbury, CT and Keith and his wife Wendy of Kent, CT, her beloved grandchildren Brian, Mark and his wife Lynda Miguel, Trisha and her husband Louie Pane, Paul and his wife Jessica of Gilbert, Arizona, Kyle of Merriwac, Wisconsin, her great-grandchildren Ryan, Karyssa, Joey, Ava, Henry and Patrick, all of Danbury, her god-child Cindy, many nieces and nephews, her sisters-in-law Betty, Marlene and Marie Krizan, Paula Scozzafava, Chris Musgrave, her brothers-in-law Danny and his wife Nancy and Emil Krizan. Vivian was predeceased by in-laws John, Anna, Martin, Stephen, Samuel, and George. She will also be greatly missed by her lifelong friends, the Omasta and Fusek Families.

Vivian worked as a nurse at Danbury Hospital for 35 years before she retired, and she was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was a kind, sweet and caring woman who was known for her warm hugs! Viv loved to travel the U.S and abroad. Outings to Casinos with friends and family were frequent even to the end.

Per her wishes, Funeral arrangements will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church (46 Spring St., Danbury, CT).

