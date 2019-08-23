The News-Times Obituaries
Vivian Medeiros


1931 - 2019
Vivian Medeiros Obituary
Vivian Medeiros
Vivian Medeiros died peacefully at her home on August 20, 2019 in Danbury, CT at the age of 88.
Vivian is survived by her son, Michael Medeiros, and his wife, Lisa, of Danbury, CT, and her son, Edward Medeiros, and his wife, Lisa, and their two children, of Weston, CT. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Medeiros, of Ridgefield, CT.
Vivian was born on February 7, 1931 in Woodsville, NH to Edward and Claire Gallagher. She graduated from Plymouth College in 1953 with a degree in elementary education. She married John while both were teaching in Edgartown, MA in 1965. After moving to Ridgefield, Vivian taught at St. Mary's Catholic School.
The family will hold a private graveside service this fall in Edgartown, MA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vivian's memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort and Healing, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Aug. 25, 2019
