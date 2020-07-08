Vivian E. Wilkes
Vivian Elizabeth Wilkes, 87, passed away July 4, 2020 at Hancock Hall in Danbury.
Vivian was born in Irvington, NJ to the late George and Theresa (Michaelson) Smolen. Vivian was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years and her sister Irene Cameron.
She is survived by her daughters Karen Hapken and her husband Darrell of Scottsdale, AZ and Marilyn Wilkes of Bridgewater, CT, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
The family express their gratefulness for the care received at the end of her journey by the caring staff at Hancock Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
.