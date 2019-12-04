|
|
W. Thomas Kennedy
W. Thomas Kennedy, 84, of Bethel, CT, beloved husband of Peg Kennedy, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Born January 15, 1935 in Corona, NY, son of the late Patrick and Mary MacNaughton Kennedy. Tom moved to CT in 1956 to begin a 34 year career with PerkinElmer as the in-plant Print Manager. In 1990, he founded Keno Graphics; his company continues to thrive.
A talented athlete, Tom reached the semi-finals of the Golden Gloves Boxing in NYC before turning professional. He played baseball in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization for several seasons. He generously shared his knowledge and love of baseball as a youth coach for many years. Many joyful days were spent with good friends and family bowling and on the golf course.
Tom proudly served nine years in the National Guard. Always civic minded, he served several terms on the Bethel Police Commission. He and his wife loved their adopted town of Bethel and were active members of St. Mary Church.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, he will be sadly missed by his 4 children: Patricia Riley (Kevin), Bill (Judy), Dan (Jennifer), Kevin (Stacey); 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, to whom he was affectionately known as "Bop".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Mary Church, Bethel, CT, with the Rev. Corey Piccinino and Rev. Michael Dunn co-officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel.
Friends will be received from 4 pm-7 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
Friends are asked to kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to
To express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 5, 2019