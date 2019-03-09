Waldron C. Ackerman

Waldron C. Ackerman of Brookfield, CT, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Danbury, CT at the age of 73.

He was born October 17, 1945 in Ossining, NY, son of the late Robert and Alice (Beekely) Ackerman. He served with the Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. On June 27, 1981, he married Irene Manjuck in Stamford, CT. They moved to Brookfield shortly after being married. Mr. Ackerman worked as a surveyor for Campbell Engineering in Chappaqua, NY for over 50 years before retiring in 2014. He was a diving instructor for N.A.U.I., a Boy Scout leader in Brookfield, an avid Geocacher and outdoorsman, past member of the Chappaqua Volunteer Fire Dept. and a private pilot.

Besides his wife Irene of Brookfield, he is survived by his son Raymond Ackerman of Sherman, CT, step-son Richard Bennett Jr. of New Milford, step-daughter Melody Brett of New Milford, CT, brother William Ackerman of North Billerica, MA, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Ackerman.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. The interment will follow in Center Cemetery in New Milford.