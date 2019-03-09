The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Waldron Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waldron Ackerman


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Waldron Ackerman Obituary
Waldron C. Ackerman
Waldron C. Ackerman of Brookfield, CT, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Danbury, CT at the age of 73.
He was born October 17, 1945 in Ossining, NY, son of the late Robert and Alice (Beekely) Ackerman. He served with the Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. On June 27, 1981, he married Irene Manjuck in Stamford, CT. They moved to Brookfield shortly after being married. Mr. Ackerman worked as a surveyor for Campbell Engineering in Chappaqua, NY for over 50 years before retiring in 2014. He was a diving instructor for N.A.U.I., a Boy Scout leader in Brookfield, an avid Geocacher and outdoorsman, past member of the Chappaqua Volunteer Fire Dept. and a private pilot.
Besides his wife Irene of Brookfield, he is survived by his son Raymond Ackerman of Sherman, CT, step-son Richard Bennett Jr. of New Milford, step-daughter Melody Brett of New Milford, CT, brother William Ackerman of North Billerica, MA, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Ackerman.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. The interment will follow in Center Cemetery in New Milford.
Published in News Times on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lillis Funeral Home
Download Now