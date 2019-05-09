Walter A. Knopp Sr.

Walter A Knopp Sr., formerly of New Fairfield, CT, died on April 25, 2019. Born February 13, 1922 to Ernastine and Adolph Knopp in Mount Vernon, NY. He graduated from AB Davis High School in Mount Vernon. Attended Yale University and graduated from Iona College. Walter and Nina Stith were married on November 19, 1948. Walter was a proud Marine serving his country in both World War II and the Korean War. Walter and Nina settled in Newtown before moving to their family summer home on Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield. He was a District Manager for Fleishman's Distillery, later owning a Montgomery Wards Catalog Store in New Milford for many years. After retirement Walt worked for Securitas at Ethan Allen Headquarters in Danbury for over 20 years retiring at the age of 92. He was very fond of his Ethan Allen family and attended many of the family related functions. He was an avid boater and loved Candlewood Lake.

Walter was predeceased by his loving wife Nina in 2001. He leaves his 3 Children, Walter A. Knopp Jr. (Scooter and Marie) Linda Carbone and Nina Dye (Tim); 7 grandchildren Jennifer Engel (Matt) Meghan (Juan) Esteva, Douglas Carbone, Christopher Dunlap, Eric Dunlap, Tara Munsen, Gary Munsen; 6 great-grandchildren, Avery, Travis, Reese Engel, Max and Sammy Esteva and Dominic Botticelli; nephews and nieces, Walter O'Connor and Barbara Richstone, Patti Lynn O'Neill and Chip Stith. Walter was also predeceased by his sister Helen O'Connor.

Walt deeply loved his family and will be forever in our hearts. Here's to you DADDY-DA, we all love you so very much. Cheers! We know you are in heaven, kicking up your heels and dancing with Ma.

A Memorial Service followed by presentation of military honors will be held at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends during visitation following the services until 2:00 p.m. Published in News Times on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary