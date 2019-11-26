|
Walter "Jack" Bragdon, III
Walter J. "Jack" Bragdon, III, of Danbury, husband Patricia (Kilian) Bragdon, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Sunday, November 24th, surrounded by his family. He was the devoted father of Michelle Place, Walter J. "Jack" Bragdon IV, and Patrick Bragdon. The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Saturday, November 30th between the hours of 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 27, 2019