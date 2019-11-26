The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Bragdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter "Jack" Bragdon III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter "Jack" Bragdon III Obituary
Walter "Jack" Bragdon, III
Walter J. "Jack" Bragdon, III, of Danbury, husband Patricia (Kilian) Bragdon, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Sunday, November 24th, surrounded by his family. He was the devoted father of Michelle Place, Walter J. "Jack" Bragdon IV, and Patrick Bragdon. The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Saturday, November 30th between the hours of 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cornell Memorial Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -