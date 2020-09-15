Walter F. Hahn
Feb 15, 1926 - Sept 7, 2020 Walter F. Hahn of Southbury, CT passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. A funeral mass will take place September 19, 2020 2:00 p.m. at the Congregational Church of New Fairfield located, 20 Gillotti Rd., New Fairfield, CT 06812. A private service of Christian interment will take place immediately following the service. There will be a reception at Biscotti Restaurant on Cotton Tail Dr. New Fairfield, CT. To read the full obituary and to leave an condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
