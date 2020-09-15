1/
Walter F. Hahn
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter F. Hahn
Feb 15, 1926 - Sept 7, 2020 Walter F. Hahn of Southbury, CT passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. A funeral mass will take place September 19, 2020 2:00 p.m. at the Congregational Church of New Fairfield located, 20 Gillotti Rd., New Fairfield, CT 06812. A private service of Christian interment will take place immediately following the service. There will be a reception at Biscotti Restaurant on Cotton Tail Dr. New Fairfield, CT. To read the full obituary and to leave an condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Congregational Church of New Fairfield
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
235 Main St N
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 263-2146
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved