Walter M. Leavenworth
Walter M. Leavenworth a lifelong New Milford, CT resident passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Danbury, CT at the age of 81.
Born January 25, 1939 in New Milford, son of the late Morse and Martha (Simpson) Leavenworth, Walter graduated from New Milford High School in 1957. On June 22, 1963 he married Lucy Byczko in West Hartford, CT. After graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1962, he worked as an Electrical Engineer at various locations, retiring from Pitney Bowes in Norwalk, CT in 2002.
Besides his wife Lucy, Walter is survived by his son James Leavenworth and wife Julia of Tuscola, TX; daughter Jolene Crane and husband Jim of East Granby, CT, sister May Leavenworth of Park Ridge, NJ and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Riley, Shelby and Leah Leavenworth and Stephanie and Jamie Crane.
Based on his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ he is now in the presence of his Savior (John 3:16). A private burial service will take place at New Milford Center Cemetery. Contributions in Walter's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Walter M. Leavenworth a lifelong New Milford, CT resident passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Danbury, CT at the age of 81.
Born January 25, 1939 in New Milford, son of the late Morse and Martha (Simpson) Leavenworth, Walter graduated from New Milford High School in 1957. On June 22, 1963 he married Lucy Byczko in West Hartford, CT. After graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1962, he worked as an Electrical Engineer at various locations, retiring from Pitney Bowes in Norwalk, CT in 2002.
Besides his wife Lucy, Walter is survived by his son James Leavenworth and wife Julia of Tuscola, TX; daughter Jolene Crane and husband Jim of East Granby, CT, sister May Leavenworth of Park Ridge, NJ and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Riley, Shelby and Leah Leavenworth and Stephanie and Jamie Crane.
Based on his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ he is now in the presence of his Savior (John 3:16). A private burial service will take place at New Milford Center Cemetery. Contributions in Walter's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 21, 2020.