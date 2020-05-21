Walter M. Leavenworth
1939 - 2020
Walter M. Leavenworth
Walter M. Leavenworth a lifelong New Milford, CT resident passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Danbury, CT at the age of 81.
Born January 25, 1939 in New Milford, son of the late Morse and Martha (Simpson) Leavenworth, Walter graduated from New Milford High School in 1957. On June 22, 1963 he married Lucy Byczko in West Hartford, CT. After graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1962, he worked as an Electrical Engineer at various locations, retiring from Pitney Bowes in Norwalk, CT in 2002.
Besides his wife Lucy, Walter is survived by his son James Leavenworth and wife Julia of Tuscola, TX; daughter Jolene Crane and husband Jim of East Granby, CT, sister May Leavenworth of Park Ridge, NJ and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Riley, Shelby and Leah Leavenworth and Stephanie and Jamie Crane.
Based on his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ he is now in the presence of his Savior (John 3:16). A private burial service will take place at New Milford Center Cemetery. Contributions in Walter's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
