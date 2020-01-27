|
|
Walter William Fisher Jr.
Walter William Fisher Jr of Brookfield, CT passed away on January 23, 2020. He was 83 years old. Friends may call at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., for a memorial gathering of friends and family. A celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Congregational Church of Brookfield, 160 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT 06804. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Green Funeral Home. To sign a book of remembrance, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 28, 2020