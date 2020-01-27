The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter William Fisher Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter William Fisher Jr. Obituary
Walter William Fisher Jr.
Walter William Fisher Jr of Brookfield, CT passed away on January 23, 2020. He was 83 years old. Friends may call at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., for a memorial gathering of friends and family. A celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Congregational Church of Brookfield, 160 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT 06804. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Green Funeral Home. To sign a book of remembrance, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -