Warren A. Petzold
Warren A. Petzold, 75, of Danbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was the loving husband of JoAnn (Quadrine) Petzold.
Mr. Petzold was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 30, 1944; a son of the late Adolph and Barbara (Popken) Petzold. He attended Rye Neck schools, graduating Rye Neck High School in 1962 and later attended the University of Bridgeport where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. A longtime resident of Danbury, Mr. Petzold was a retired Financial Systems Analyst at IBM. He was a past volunteer at Halstead Manor Firehouse in the Village of Mamaroneck; an NRA instructor and range officer at the Ramapoo Gun Club and a member of the King Street United Church of Christ.
Mr. Petzold is survived by his 3 children: Kimberly O'Brien and her husband, Robert; Jeffrey Petzold and his wife, Lisa and Daniel Petzold and his wife, Jamila. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, who he cherished: Lucia and Connor O'Brien; Chloe, Caylin and Jackson Petzold and Ella and Hunter Petzold, as well as a sister, Judith Irving and her husband, Malcolm along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Petzold was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, JoAnn.
A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the King Street United Church of Christ; 201 South King Street, Danbury. Interment will be private; there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the King Street United Church of Christ.
Published in News Times on Feb. 25, 2020
