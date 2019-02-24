Services BYLES MAC DOUGALL 99 HUNTINGTON ST New London , CT 06320-6617 (860) 442-0343 Resources More Obituaries for Wayne Carlson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wayne Carlson

1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Wayne W. Carlson

Wayne W. Carlson, 67, of Groton, born July 5, 1951, sailed into the sunset on February 7, 2019.

He died Feb. 7 at L+M Hospital after a long, valiant fight against a multiplicity of ailments. Wayne "Crash" Carlson was born in Norwich, CT, son of Jeanne Molyneaux and Eric Hamilton Carlson. He attended public schools in Newtown and New Milford, until joining the Marines and serving in Vietnam. Wayne was a "tunnel rat", a particularly dangerous job, which was suited to his tenacious style and wiry body frame.

After returning to civilian life, Wayne worked at a number of jobs, including as a cook in several restaurants, following in his father's footsteps as a trained chef. He was friendly and loquacious, able to strike up a conversation with any stranger who would, more often than not, become a friend.

He travelled extensively, becoming a master diver and boat captain, working on salvage expeditions in the Caribbean and delivering yachts to the West Indies and along the eastern seaboard. His base was in Coral Bay, St. John's, in the Virgin Islands, where he lived aboard a sailboat with his much adored dog, Gertie, with whom many adventures were enjoyed.

In later years, he returned to Connecticut where he tirelessly devoted himself to his family. He learned the streets of southeastern Connecticut by heart while working as a taxi driver, then later becoming a dispatcher.

He developed a passion for woodworking, coming up with ingenious solutions for clients and family members and apprenticed with a local boatbuilder. He took over his late father's workshop and restored cabinets, chairs and other furniture and wood heirlooms. With help from longtime friend Nate Strong he built a large deck for his home, including an awning.

He worked with local veterinary clinics to rescue and care for a feral cat colony, building heated shelters and helping to pay for spaying and neutering until the colony was finally entirely rehomed. Many of his rescues live on in his and family homes to this day, loved and spoiled, including his own devoted Bootsie.

He joins his mother and father, beloved sister, Tracey Miller-Carlson, aunt Diane Haigh, uncle Philip Carlson and great friends John Henry Stratman and Michael Allen. He is survived by sister Susan Harvey (Leslie) of Southbury, CT, niece Dana Damato (Phil) of Waterbury, CT, great-niece Brooke and great-nephew Luke, nephew Danial Harvey of Southbury, CT, great-niece Sydney, sister Lorraine Buck of Raleigh-Durham, NC, nephew Rich Arbitelle of Atlanta, GA, great-nephew Abraham, brother David Carlson (Jenine) of New Milford, CT, niece Amanda Stefanatos (Spiros) of Brookfield, CT and great-nieces Arianna and Ava, niece Alexa Landoldt (Aaron) of Holden, MA, nephew David M. Carlson of New Milford, CT, brother Christopher Carlson (Melinda) of South Glastonbury, CT, and niece Maren, his Aunt Eleanor "Molly" Sheridan of Sun City, AZ, his uncle, David L. Carlson of Groton, CT, with whom he made his home; and many cousins and

countless friends whose lives are richer for having known him, among them long time friends and colleagues, Walter Raynor and John L. Wells, Marcy Shurdam Anders, Lisa Wochek and "Uncle Louie" Cheney.

The family is being assisted in funeral arrangements by Byles-Macdougall Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of his life to be announced at a later date.

The family is being assisted in funeral arrangements by Byles-Macdougall Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of his life to be announced at a later date.

Donations may be gifted in his name to http://www.forgottenfelinesct.org/ Published in News Times on Feb. 24, 2019