Wellington C. Morton Sr.

October 30, 1932 - September 18, 2020. Wellington C. Morton Sr. of Danbury, CT, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 87. A Danbury Native, is survived by his loyal and dedicated son Wellington C. Morton Jr. Morton Sr. was a Korean War Veteran and was married for 49 years to the love of his life Pearlie Mae Morton. He was predeceased in death by his 5 siblings, Charles Morton, Francis Morton, Richard Morton, Sylvester Bowman and sister Barbara Bowman. He is survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His brother in-law Alton Harris and his wife Ella Harris and niece Amber, Greenville, NC as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him dearly. Morton Sr. will be remembered for his love of sports which included UConn Women's basketball and was a NY Giants fan. He loved listening to and discussing politics and his love of the history of Danbury. He was known to be a local historian of Danbury, which he knew so well.



