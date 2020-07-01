Wendel Ronald Grolljahn
Wendel Ronald Grolljahn, 85, passed away June 25, 2020, at Hillsboro House nursing home in Hillsborough, NH.
Ron was born in Bethel, Connecticut on May 11, 1935, son of Edward Ronald and Helen Gertrude (Murray) Grolljahn. He resided in Danbury, Connecticut during his early years.
He attended Wooster School and was involved in track and field and the wrestling team. He was an avid photographer and provided photographs to the Danbury News-Times during his high school years.
He received a bachelor's degree from the Babson Institue of Business Administration in 1957 and was a member of Delta Sigma Pi.
Prior to his time at Hillsboro House, he resided in New Ipswich, NH, Westfield, NY, Media, PA and Brookfield, CT.
In 1959, he married Mabelle White McKevett of Danbury, CT. A father of four, he provided beautiful homes and many opportunities for his children. He particularly enjoyed spending time with family and friends by the pool, skiing, and traveling. He also loved to garden.
He taught his children how to change their own oil and spark plugs, something he learned growing up working at his father's car dealership and gas station in Danbury.
Ron was known for his talent for conversation and fun phrases such as "Be good, and if you can't be good, be careful". His favorite farewell greeting was "Keep the faith".
Ron's career began at Scott Paper Company in Philadelphia, PA; in 1975 he went to work for Welch Foods in Westfield, NY where three of his children's first jobs were working in the grape fields. He began a career in commercial real estate sales and leasing in the 1980's and worked for many years for The Norwood Group in Bedford, NH.
Survivor's include a brother David Grolljahn of Summerfield, FL, a sister Ellen Suprenant of Sherman, CT, a son, Matthew Grolljahn of Weare, NH; two daughters, Hazel Hensel of Greenfield, NH and Catherine Gibson of Canaan, NH; seven grandchildren, Eva, Avery and Rylan Grolljahn, Aaron and Hannah Gibson, and Eric and Samantha Hensel.
Ron was predeceased by his son Edward Ronald Grolljahn in 1981 and his wife Mabelle in 2005. His mother Helen passed away in 2004 and his sister Jeanie in 2009.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 1, 2020.