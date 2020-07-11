1/
Wilbur Lane
Wilbur Jay Lane
1927-2020 Wilbur Jay Lane, 93, passed away on July 5 at his home in Haines City, FL. He was born in Danbury, CT on May 22, 1927 to his parents Hazel and Wilbur Lane. He attended Danbury Public schools and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946. He worked for Marcus Dairy for many years and Eaton Corporation until he retired. He enjoyed watching his sons play baseball as they grew up and often played football in the streets with them and the neighborhood children. He also liked duckpin bowling, golf and was an excellent ice skater. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Vivian of 71 years and two sons Gary and Allyn Lane. In addition, he is survived by his daughter-in-law, Elaine Lane, five grandchildren- Jacqueline Heck, Trisha Ramsdell, Ashley Wyka, Michael Lane, and Sarah Lane, as well as five great grandchildren. In honor of Wilbur, donations can be made to the American Red Cross

Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
