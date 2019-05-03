|
Willard "Raff" Rafferty
Willard passed into the arms of the Lord his Savior in his sleep at Sun Valley Lodge Health Care Center, Sun City, AZ, on Saturday, April 27, at age 97.
"Raff", as Willard was known, married the love of his life July 2, 1949. Madeline Ruth (Colborn) and together they raised 4 kids in Bethel, CT, and later on Lake Candlewood in Brookfield, CT in the 1950s – 1980s. That nearly 70-year marriage union now includes 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.
Willard is survived by his wife, Madeline; their children Scott (& Paula), Dianna (& Rob Veneziano), Woody (& Sharon), and Richard (& Doreen); beloved family; and many more dear friends. He was an amazing man who accomplished many incredible things in his life. To read his full obituary, please go to: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sun-city-az/willard-rafferty-8266972
Published in News Times on May 3, 2019