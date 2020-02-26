|
|
Willene Miles
Willene Miles, 61, of Douglasville, Georgia, departed this life on February 18, 2020 at Tranquility at Cobb Hospital in Austell, Georgia. Mrs. Miles was born Willene Coates on October 3, 1958 in Dublin, Georgia to the late Virgil Coates Sr. and the late Mattie Mae Coates. Willene worked as a nursing home aide in Glastonbury, Connecticut and the Douglasville, Georgia, area for nearly 20 years. She attended the Greater Fisher Temple Church of God in Christ in Austell, Georgia. She previously called Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church in Danbury, Connecticut, her church home. Willene is survived by her husband, Kent Miles of Douglasville, Georgia; her son, Christopher Reid of Powder Springs, Georgia; sisters Doretha Leak and Clemmie McElrath of Danbury, Connecticut, Effie McRae, Mattie Redfern and Claxie Southern of Douglasville, Georgia, Essie Treadwell of Dublin, Georgia, and Pearlene Graham of Wingdale, New York; brothers Virgil Coates Jr. and the Rev. Jack Coates of Danbury, Connecticut, Joe Louis Coates and Leroy Coates of Dublin, Georgia, and Curtis Coates of Macon, Georgia; two grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Her eldest brother, Emmanuel Coates, died before her. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, February 29 at 1 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Highway, Douglasville, Georgia. Interment will take place at the Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Viewing hours will be Friday, February 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Feb. 27, 2020