Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
William Almasy Obituary
William S. Almasy
William S. Almasy, 80, of Danbury, husband of Angela "Angie" (Lilley) Almasy, died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Almasy was born in Bridgeport, CT, March 19, 1939. He attended Bridgeport schools.
He was a U.S. World War II U.S. Army veteran and a retired maintenance man for the State of Connecticut at Western CT State University.
A resident of Danbury for the past 37 years coming from Shelton, Mr. Almasy was a member of the CT State Employee's Union. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, gardening, camping and automobiles.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Almasy leaves behind his two companions, Honey and Abby.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury with Pastor Robert Payne officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury with military honors.
Friends will be received in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Contributions in Mr. Almasy's memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
The family would like to thank the following persons, staff and facilities for the care and compassion extended to Bill and his wife Angie: Glen Hill Center, Danbury Hospital, Davita Dialysis, Regional Hospice & Palliatve Care, Dr. Ionut Mostenau, Nurse-Angela and Aide-Denise.
Published in News Times on Nov. 9, 2019
