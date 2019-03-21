William B. Gillis

William B. Gillis "Bill" of New Milford, CT, died peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on March 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 73 years old.

Born on June 26, 1945 in Harrisonburg, VA, son of the late William B. and Emily Sue (Smith) Gillis. On December 8, 1973 he married the love of his life Kathleen Unsel.

Bill worked for IBM for almost 40 years before retiring in 2009. He loved baseball, golf and never gave up on rooting for the Detroit Lions. What Bill loved most in life was his family. He was a family man through and through. Nothing gave him greater pride and joy. He was the most loving husband, father and Grandpa that anyone could ask for. He was a kind and gentle man that was loved by all. He always put others first, especially his grandkids. He loved watching them grow and playing games with them. He will be greatly missed by all but will be our angel in heaven forever.

Bill is not only survived by his loving wife Kathy, but also his children; Matthew P. Gillis and his wife Wendy of Bristol, CT, Daniel P. Gillis and his wife Kristen of Simsbury, CT, Ginny McCaffrey and her husband Mark of Brookfield, CT, his six beloved grandchildren; Sam, Ryan, Kiera, Lauren, Maddie, and Reed; his sister Florence Williams and her husband Carville, his sister-in-law Peggy Leonnecker and her husband Joe, his brother-in-law Bill Unsel and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Milford Center Cemetery, New Milford, CT. Interment will immediately follow. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Yale New Haven Transplant Center, 800 Howard Ave., New Haven, CT 06519. Published in News Times on Mar. 21, 2019