1/
William Barry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. Barry
William "Billy" Francis Barry, predeceased by his devoted and loving wife Gina Maria Parille Barry, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 55. Born in Danbury, Connecticut, Billy enjoyed his simple life of fishing, golfing, hunting, and all things NASCAR. Billy leaves behind his father William J. Barry and his wife Connie, his mother Eliza Najamy and Arthur "Gunga" Najamy his brother James C. Barry and wife Mary, his beloved brother and lifelong friend Richard DaSilva and wife Erica, his brother David DaSilva and wife Nicole, his sister Johanna Najamy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Billy was proud of his many accomplishments including the designing, engineering, and patenting of two high-performance camshafts that are used today in many mass-produced sports cars. Billy has built many award-winning race car engines that were used throughout New England and New York race tracks for numerous aspiring and winning race car drivers. He also was the director of the Danbury Fish and Game Club and instrumented a 25-year lease of a city-owned building for the club located on Hayestown Road in the late 1990s. Billy was a diehard NASCAR, New York Yankees, Giants, and Rangers fan enjoying every minute of the season even if his favorite driver or team won or lost. Billy was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Danbury which always brought him great comfort and faith. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Graveside funeral services and interment l will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Section 18 of Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury with Fr. David W. Franklin, officiating. There will be no calling hours.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved