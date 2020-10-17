William Barry

William F. BarryWilliam "Billy" Francis Barry, predeceased by his devoted and loving wife Gina Maria Parille Barry, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 55. Born in Danbury, Connecticut, Billy enjoyed his simple life of fishing, golfing, hunting, and all things NASCAR. Billy leaves behind his father William J. Barry and his wife Connie, his mother Eliza Najamy and Arthur "Gunga" Najamy his brother James C. Barry and wife Mary, his beloved brother and lifelong friend Richard DaSilva and wife Erica, his brother David DaSilva and wife Nicole, his sister Johanna Najamy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Billy was proud of his many accomplishments including the designing, engineering, and patenting of two high-performance camshafts that are used today in many mass-produced sports cars. Billy has built many award-winning race car engines that were used throughout New England and New York race tracks for numerous aspiring and winning race car drivers. He also was the director of the Danbury Fish and Game Club and instrumented a 25-year lease of a city-owned building for the club located on Hayestown Road in the late 1990s. Billy was a diehard NASCAR, New York Yankees, Giants, and Rangers fan enjoying every minute of the season even if his favorite driver or team won or lost. Billy was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Danbury which always brought him great comfort and faith. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Graveside funeral services and interment l will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Section 18 of Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury with Fr. David W. Franklin, officiating. There will be no calling hours.