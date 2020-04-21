|
|
William H. Berger
William H. Berger, 94 of New Milford, CT. Loving father and cherished grandfather, Bill died on April 3, 2020 after a long, well-lived life. Born on November 21, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY, Bill was the eldest son of William and Margaret Berger. During his childhood, Bill developed Brooklyn street smarts that would prove to serve him well. By the time he was 17, he juggled attending Metropolitan High School and working part-time as a welder in New York harbor on retrofitting for troop transport the ill-fated Normandie, which was damaged beyond repair in a dramatic fire (that wasn't his fault). After graduating from high school in 1943, Bill enlisted in the Army. While based in Mississippi, he trained to become a pilot and developed a lifelong love of flying. Bill was discharged from the Army in 1945 and thereafter used his welding skills to start a boiler repair business. He fell in love with Joan Barsh, whom he promised to marry when he earned $45.00/week. He made good on that promise and their love affair endured for 64 years until Joan's death in 2012. Together they raised 3 children and grew the fledgling boiler repair business into a thriving one that served all 5 boroughs of New York and which his sons run today. Bill was fun-loving and considered life to be an adventure. He became an accomplished pilot, golfer, water skier, magician and legendary storyteller. He was receptive to trying almost anything, and even went on a family trip to Italy when he was 87. His most prized possession was his T34-A, a US Air Force training plane which he loved flying because of its speed and aerobatic agility. He spent countless hours at Danbury Airport talking with fellow pilots and tinkering with the plane followed by a stop at Marcus Dairy for an ice cream cone. Although Bill enjoyed the fruits of his success, he was as happy eating a hot dog as having a lobster. He had an unwavering faith in God, was devoted to his family and particularly relished time spent with his 4 granddaughters, whom he loved to tease. During the last few years of his life when his mind began to betray him, he never lost the twinkle in his famous baby blues, his sharp wit or gratitude for all that he had been given. He ended every telephone call by saying, "be well and be happy." Bill is survived by his daughter Marjorie (David), his sons Richard (Maureen) and Donald (Sharon), granddaughters Britt (Brian), Lacey (Brian), Paulina and Maggie, great-granddaughters Molly and Riley, his sister Dorothy, 6 step-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Joan, his parents, his brother Robert and his sister Elsie. He is also survived by his primary caretaker Frances Outland, whose love and devotion to Bill during the last 4 years of his life is a gift that his family will always treasure. His family is also grateful for the care and companionship provided by Robert Galan.
Burial will be private. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to a charity close to your heart. Please visit jowdykanefuneralhome.com or Legacy.com to leave your condolences.
Published in News Times on Apr. 26, 2020