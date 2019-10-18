|
|
William "Bill" Broas
William (Bill) Broas, age 66 of Danbury, loving husband of 44 years to Trisha Ficarelli Broas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. William was born in Danbury on August 28, 1953 to the late Frederick and Grace Hannan Broas. Bill went to school at St. Peter's and graduated from Immaculate High School. He married his beloved wife Trisha on April 19, 1975 in Yorktown, NY. He was an avid fisherman and sports enthusiast but he was most happy spending time with his family. Known for his sense of humor and kind soul, Bill will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
In addition to his wife Trisha, he leaves behind his son Christopher Broas and his wife Sarah of Trumbull, brother John and his wife Mary of Oxford, sisters Mary and Lucille of Oxford, grandchildren Anna, Jackson and Liam, and nephews Troy, Matt, Will and Jonny, several aunts and uncles, many cousins and close friends. Bill's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Regional Hospice & Palliative Care for all of their support during this difficult time.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Green Funeral Home in Danbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, Danbury, followed by interment in St. Peter Cemetery.
Published in News Times on Oct. 19, 2019