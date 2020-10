IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM C. ANILOSKY OCTOBER 17, 1996 MANY A DAY YOUR NAME IS SPOKEN, AND MANY AN HOUR YOU'RE IN OUR THOUGHTS, A LINK IN OUR FAMILY CHAIN WAS BROKEN, YOU ARE GONE FROM OUR HOME BUT NOT OUR HEARTS, YOUR MEMORIES WILL LIVE ON WITH US FOREVER AND ALWAYS. SADLY MISSED, WIFE, CHILDREN, AND GRAND-CHILDREN







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store