Services
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
New Fairfield, CT
View Map
William D. Sturges Obituary
Mr. William D. Sturges
New Fairfield – Mr. William D. Sturges, age 89, of New Fairfield, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Lorraine (Straiton) Sturges.
Mr. Sturges' family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward the Confessor Church in New Fairfield on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in New Fairfield.
To read the complete obituary, place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 21, 2020
