William Mitchell Dailey
William Mitchell Dailey (77) passed from this life on September 5, 2019. Bill was a longtime resident of New Milford, a 1960 graduate of New Milford High School, a dedicated and loving husband, father and a friend to all he met.
Bill's career began at "First National Grocery Store", and after 61 years in the general merchandise industry he was the setup and design manager for C&W Wholesale Grocers. His smile and gift of gab made him both successful and well loved. Bill was a member of the New Milford Chapter of the Knights of Columbus, a former Grand Knight, and a member of St. Francis Church.
Bill leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Diane; his daughter Renée Dailey and son-in-law Bill Ayles; his sister Paddy and brother-in-law Patrick Hannigan; his brother James and sister-in-law Genie Dailey; sister-in-law Maureen Maxwell and husband John; and brother-in-law Billy Mitchell and wife Olga.
He was cherished by extended family and friends, including two nieces, two nephews, and four grandnephews (all of whom loved "UB" dearly).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to or the New Milford VNA.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday September 8, 2019 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford. The interment will be private.
Published in News Times on Sept. 6, 2019