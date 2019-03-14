William E. Uhde

William "Bill" E. Uhde passed away March 7, 2018, at the age of 80. A longtime Sandy Hook resident, he was born in New York to Wilhelm and Kathe Uhde. His wife of 56 years, Gay Uhde, passed away on March 11, 2019. Upon his passing, he was survived by his children; William (Peggy) Uhde of Newtown, Melissa (Ron) Malone of Ocala FL., Steven (Linda) Uhde of Sandy Hook and his five grandsons his pride and joy. He is also survived by his sister Cathy Uhde. He took great pride and Joy in tending his award winning peony garden. He and his wife were among founding members of Prince of Peace Church in Brookfield where they helped design the church. He had a passion for trains and model railroads. Bill graduated from NYU with a degree in mechanical engineering. In his engineering career, he worked for Sperry, UAS, Unimation and FANUC, amongst many other leading engineering firms in St Charles, Ill. and St Petersburg, FL. His vast career included developing navigation system for submarine and airplanes. Bill made a name for himself as an engineer in the robotics industry, where he was awarded several patents. He was most noted for his contributions to several Engineering Publications. All enjoyed conversing with him; he shared some great history in his life time. He is sorely missed by all, and forever in our hearts. Calling hours will be held for friends and family on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Churh, 466 Elm Street, Monroe, CT at 11:30 a.m., with Memorial Service to follow at 12:30 p.m.