Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 616-5128
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
William E. Yoder Sr.


1928 - 2019
William E. Yoder Sr. Obituary
William Eugene Yoder Sr.
William Eugene Yoder Sr. passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 in Wolcott, CT while surrounded by his loving family. William was born on March 13, 1928 in Jermayn, Pennsylvania.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 7:30 p.m.
To view full obituary, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 20, 2019
