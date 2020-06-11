William H. Mosher
William H. Mosher, 74, of Danbury, husband of Linda (Carson) Mosher. Graveside services and burial will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. Please go to www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com.
William H. Mosher, 74, of Danbury, husband of Linda (Carson) Mosher. Graveside services and burial will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. Please go to www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 11, 2020.