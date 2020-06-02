William Holme
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Holme
William Howard Holme, age 78, of Bethel, CT died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
He was born in Bellefonte, PA, July 5, 1941, son of the late Justus M. and Sarah Tansey (Mitchell) Holme. He was an Eagle Scout and a 1963 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Yale. He was proud to be a Mason at the former Bethel Eureka Lodge, a member of the Bethel United Methodist church, a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society Western CT Chapter and a volunteer with the Bethel Public Library. An Electrical Engineer, he worked for various companies, usually in the defense or space industry, including the Goddard Space Center and working on the Hubbell Space Telescope with Perkin Elmer.
William is survived by two daughters: Kristin Borsch and Suzanne McCloskey both of Bethel, two sons-in-law - Donald Borsch Jr and Kevin McCloskey and five grandchildren - Sarah, Keelyn, Madeleine, Cruise and Raider. He is also survived by his brother, Justus M. Holme, Jr. and his wife Susan of Clifton, Virginia; and by his sister Sally Harris and her husband Norman of North Venice, Florida.
Due to the current pandemic, there are no calling hours or public services planned. The Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved