William H. Holme
William Howard Holme, age 78, of Bethel, CT died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
He was born in Bellefonte, PA, July 5, 1941, son of the late Justus M. and Sarah Tansey (Mitchell) Holme. He was an Eagle Scout and a 1963 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Yale. He was proud to be a Mason at the former Bethel Eureka Lodge, a member of the Bethel United Methodist church, a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society Western CT Chapter and a volunteer with the Bethel Public Library. An Electrical Engineer, he worked for various companies, usually in the defense or space industry, including the Goddard Space Center and working on the Hubbell Space Telescope with Perkin Elmer.
William is survived by two daughters: Kristin Borsch and Suzanne McCloskey both of Bethel, two sons-in-law - Donald Borsch Jr and Kevin McCloskey and five grandchildren - Sarah, Keelyn, Madeleine, Cruise and Raider. He is also survived by his brother, Justus M. Holme, Jr. and his wife Susan of Clifton, Virginia; and by his sister Sally Harris and her husband Norman of North Venice, Florida.
Due to the current pandemic, there are no calling hours or public services planned. The Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 2, 2020.