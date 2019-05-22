William Joseph Holomany

Danbury – William Joseph Holomany, Jr., age 89, of Danbury, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Sally (Smith) Holomany.

Mr. Holomany was born May 22,1929 in Danbury, son of the late William and Marion (Gebert) Holomany. He was retired as a Sergeant after serving with the Danbury Police Department for 35 years, was a member of the Germantown Fire Department for 75 years, and a member of the Germantown Ancients Drum Corps and the Danbury Police Department Color Guard.

Mr. Holomany proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during World War II.

Mr. Holomany is survived by his daughters: Debra Novella and her husband Douglas of Woodbury and Betsy Williams and her husband Bob of Danbury, his sister-in-law: Patricia Best and her husband Lloyd of Danbury; his grandchildren: Bryan Novella and his wife Denise of Belton, TX and Matthew Novella and his partner Katie Ellis of Newtown; his great-grandson: Russell Novella of Belton, TX; his cousin Ernie Holomany of Brookfield and several nieces and nephews. He will also be dearly missed by his grandpup, best friend and companion, Dallas.

The family wishes to thank his caregiver Ionie Weir for all her loving attention.

Mr. Holomany's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 7 p.m. Interment with full military honors will be in Wooster Cemetery in Danbury at the convenience of the family.

