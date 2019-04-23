William "Bill" Kahn

Bill Kahn, 75, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 in Southington, CT surrounded by family and friends. Bill was born in Danbury, CT on November 25, 1943. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 48 years, Bernadine Kahn. In addition to his wife, he will be dearly missed by his son Jeffrey Kahn and Fiancée Nicole Fluet of Merrimack, New Hampshire, his daughter Heather Kahn and her husband Kim Van Holsbeke of New York, New York, his grandsons Noah, Joshua and Xavier "Poof" Kahn who will treasure their memories of "Pop", and his faithful lap dog Lynette "Poochie."

Bill graduated from Danbury High School in 1961. He enlisted in the army national guard and served from 1965 to 1970 while working at American Radionics, in Danbury, CT. Later in life, Bill pursued a career in auto sales at various dealerships throughout CT, following his passion for cars.

In retirement, Bill enjoyed giving of himself at Southbury Training School Thrift Shop, Animals for Life animal rescue, and Bradly Memorial Hospital, Southington, CT. Bill had a love of cars, dogs and music, and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, kiting, boating/sailing and the beach. He will be remembered for his friendly spirit, dry sense of humor, kindness and affection.

Bill's family would like to sincerely express their deepest gratitude to friends, family and the many caring individuals that touched their lives and generously cared for and loved Bill without judgement the last few years. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on June 15 at Anthony Jacks Woodside Grill in Southington, CT at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to the Alzheimer's Resource Center of Connecticut (LiveWell) in Plantsville, CT, or the Meriden Connecticut Humane Society.