Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
William Keil


1944 - 2019
William Keil Obituary
William C. Keil
William Charles Keil, age 75, of Redding, CT died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Carol (Pambianchi) Keil.
He was born January 6, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late William Henry and Norma Dorothy (Link) Keil. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer until his retirement.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Linc (Kristen) Keil, Newtown; Jared (Kimberly) Keil, Easton; Lenora Shutts (Emmett), Cheshire. Bill enjoyed spending time with his eight grandchildren. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, and automotive projects.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Connecticut Children's Hospital.
https://connecticutchildrensfoundation.org/
A Memorial service will be held at the Christ Church Episcopal Parish, 184 Cross Highway, Redding, CT Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00. There are no calling hours. Burial in Hull Cemetery Redding, will be private.
The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit [http://hullfuneralservice.com ]hullfuneralservice.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 30, 2019
